There’s no denying the renovation of LeBreton Flats will be big in 2017 and beyond

Whether you’re a city-planning cynic or an Ottawa optimist, there’s no denying the renovation of LeBreton Flats will be big. It will transform the city’s downtown core and change where many people live, play – and watch hockey.

There are 23 hectares of prime real estate on the line and a gamble 50 years in the making. Some of the most exciting projects moving forward in the city – LRT and a new central library – will be heavily impacted.

Critics lament that if only the industrial community of LeBreton Flats haven’t been razed in the 1960s it would be our own version of Toronto’s Distillery District: a gentrified, historic neighbourhood with trendy shops instead of an empty field.

Residents of 2016 face an entirely different situation, a clean slate for an ambitious plan that was set into motion in 1962 and finally began unfolding 54 years later.

In January, hundreds of people headed to the War Museum to see the flashy proposals unveiled – one, called Illumination LeBreton, backed by Senators owner Eugene Melnyk. The other, LeBreton Re-Imagined, led by Quebec billionaire André Desmarais and Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté.

Illumination promised an aqueduct that would extend the canal skateway, a central library and the all-important NHL arena just west of the downtown core.

Re-Imagined imagined a giant skatepark, a new central library designed to look like an open book and an aquarium. It also included an NHL-calibre hockey arena, even though they didn’t own the city’s only NHL team.

The hockey element was a fixation in analysis of both proposals. Re-Imagined said they would negotiate to bring the Sens to their downtown arena, but Melnyk bluntly said that idea was off the table.

“I have no idea what they’re doing,” he told Metro in January.

Mayor Jim Watson, on the other hand, called both proposals "innovative and inspiring."

Residents also had their chance to provide feedback. After the reveal, 8,000 members of the public chimed in with their ideas and opinions.

The visions that made people excited will likely be the boldest we ever see in the process. Slow negotiations will now take place, consultations will pass through both the federal and municipal governments and change and compromise will inevitably take place.

The criteria for picking a proposal were said to be design excellence, year-round access and the viability of the development.