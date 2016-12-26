Redblacks crown big season with victory

When the Ottawa Redblacks scored a decisive overtime win in the Grey Cup, it was like an exclamation mark on the idea that football has returned to the Nation’s Capital.

For owner Jeff Hunt, it was the most stressful three hours he has had in a long time.

“It was a pretty amazing finale to the game it was three hours of enormous stress and volatility, and then to get the win in overtime was one of those once-in-a-lifetime moments,” he said.

Now in their third season on the field, Hunt said he’s glad to see Ottawa has embraced the Redblacks.

“It’s pretty amazing that in three short years the extent to which the Redblacks have been woven into the city of Ottawa,” he said. “That’s what we do here in Ottawa now, it’s become something that people circle on their calendar and look forward to.”

Hunt said when they started the team they worried about attracting young people who had no experience with CFL football.

“They were referred to as the lost generation and they had moved on,” he said.

He said those fans have come out in big numbers to the Redblacks and it’s worked out really well for the team.

“Now, I think we can easily say that there is no team in the CFL that has a greater market of younger fans than we do,” he said. “The building is full of those young, supposedly lost generation of fans.”

General manager Marcel Desjardins said the on-field product is a result of a lot of planning and long-term thinking.

“It changes from one day to the next, but we are certainly trying to prepare for what is around the corner,” he said.

He said previous teams didn’t have that long-term view.

“They were always re-active and behind everyone else’s thought pattern.”

He said winning the Grey Cup was a great accomplishment this year, but now they want to win it at home when Ottawa hosts next season.

But, he said, that won’t be easy.