For those ready to put an end to 2016, we’ve got good news.

Next year marks a change for Ottawa, with less crime, greater positivity and more community support. That’s according to the predictions of a local psychic.

Metro sat down with Matthew Stapley earlier this month in an effort to bring you next year’s news as early as possible.

Stapley has been a professional psychic since the age of 17. He says his gift became clear early in life, most notably when his dad was in Thailand. Stapley spoke with him over the phone, and without being asked, he described the contents of the room his dad was in with startling accuracy. He’s been honing his abilities ever since, he said.

We discussed politics, sports, issues and people, and Stapley came up with some interesting forecasts, but the strongest was a renewed positivity from citizens.

“I feel like this year was a very heavy year for a lot of people,” said Stapley. That’s going to continue, he said, at least until the snow melts.

“As the weather warms up, spring, summer and even in the fall, I really feel like there is going to be a surge in people getting more involved in the community in general, so whether it’s like people volunteering more than they ever have here in Otttawa, or people getting more excited about things. That’s going to be something notable.”

Sports

Stapley said he feels the Ottawa Redblacks will see continued success in the new year, with morale continuing to build. Lansdowne Park itself will also see greater use, attracting more people who aren’t necessarily sports fans.

The Ottawa Senators, however, will have some issues, said Stapley. Either in the middle or the end of their next season, the team will run into problems with one or two players, which will impact the team’s performance. Sens fans will be upset with how managers handle the issue, he said.

Crime

Stapley feels the city will not see another shooting-heavy year in 2017, with crime in general seeing a drop. But he expects the police and city bylaw to rankle residents early in the year with strict enforcement due to 2016 crime.

LRT

An announcement about the city’s light rail transit plans will signal relief for businesses sometime in March or February, said Stapley. He also feels that homelessness and poverty will be addressed in a new, exciting way in the city.

Canada 150 celebrations

The various events planned for Canada’s 150th birthday celebrations will see a boost from the people of Ottawa looking to help out, said Stapley. And try not to worry too much about the city’s plans to allow tenting on certain public parks. It won’t be that big a deal.

Trudeau, Trump and Watson