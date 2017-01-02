Don't forget about OC Transpo route changes in 2017

OC Transpo is welcoming in the New Year with new routes and changed fares.

Over 50 routes have been added, modified or renamed. For example, the 5 Route will split in two at the Rideau Centre, with the 5 serving Billings Bridge and Rideau Street and a new route, 19, running between St-Laurent and Bank Street at Albert/Slater via Mackenzie King Bridge.

The 93 route will disappear and be replaced by new all-day Route 63 and Route 64.

Transit is also operating on a holiday schedule, with reduced service continuing until January 7.

Fares and monthly passes are also seeing changes.

Premium prices for express routes – which make fewer stops – are completely eliminated as of January 1. People travelling on those buses, which have been renamed “Connexion”, will pay the regular fare and express passes will no longer exist.

The student monthly pass will be replaced with a youth pass, that will be available to everyone 19 and under.