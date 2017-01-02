Gatineau apartment fire leaves five homeless

An Aylmer fire engulfed three apartments on New Year’s Day, causing an estimated $80,000 in damages.

Gatineau firefighters told Metro they believe the fire was caused by a heating element. They were called to 29 Patrimoine Street around 7:55 p.m.

Local media reported the fire had started in an upstairs room before spreading to the roof. Some 30 firefighters using 11 trucks managed to get the fire under control after two and a half hours.

Nobody was hurt, but at least five people can’t return home.