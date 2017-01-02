Early flu season clogs Ottawa walk-ins

Ottawa is facing a snotty start to the year, with an early flu season that has walk-in clinics seeing an uptick in puffy-eyed, coughing patients.

The Bank Medical Centre told Metro it’s seeing roughly 10 patients a day reporting flu symptoms, while Southbank Medical Centre reported being in “crisis mode” with double the normal number of patients it sees over the holidays.

Staff members at the clinics declined to provide their names.



Ottawa Public Health told CBC last week it has had 81 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases in late 2016, compared with just 17 in the same period in 2015 — though it stressed that not all cases are reported.

Unlike in recent years, the agency has not published any figures online for this flu season.

But senior officials believe the flu’s arrival in the middle of holiday festivities has given viruses a better chance of spreading, while a colder mid-December kept people inside.

That’s led the Ottawa Hospital to ask sick people to avoid visiting loved ones, suggesting they instead phone or use the hospital’s online message system.

Officials advise Ottawans to get the flu shot, which most pharmacies are still administering. They also suggest disinfecting cell phones and door knobs, and to regularly wash one’s hands.