DO NOT PUBLISH

A regulatory college could take the licence of an Ottawa foot doctor after a patient allegedy suffered persistent pain from an experimental medical implant.

If that happens, it would be the second time Pierre Dupont has been banned from a medical practice, after Quebec suspended him from practicing dentistry.

Erika Brathwaite, a former patient, told Metro her life is “exponentially worse than anything I initially went there to be treated for.” She visited Dupont at the Ottawa Foot Practice in Nepean because of knee pain that she believed was caused by her flat feet.

In October 2015, Dupont installed an implant and Brathwaite said the surgery left her in severe pain and unable to walk. She had Dupont remove the implant a month later.

But even after physiotherapy, Brathwaite has a torn tendon she believes was caused by the surgeries, though this hasn’t been proven.

Though she used to hike frequently, now has difficulty carrying groceries and walking on stairs, snow or sand. "He really took me for a ride,” she said.

Brathwaite complained to the College of Chiropodists of Ontario in November 2015. She said her complaint languished until the CBC started investigating last April.

Dupont could be placed under supervision, ordered to take classes or be banned entirely from the college.