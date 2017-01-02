Polar bear dip on thin ice until new sponsor can be found

There's no grinning and polar bearing it this year for Ottawans who wanted to take the icy plunge at the Sears Great Canadian Chill.

In November, the organization posted a message to it’s Facebook page, announcing that Sears had pulled out as a sponsor and the annual fundraiser would be cancelled. Participants run or jump into the cold water of the Ottawa River to raises money for the fight against childhood cancer.

“This decision was not made lightly, though their departure from this position impacts our plans for the year ahead,” read the message.

“Therefore, without a title sponsor, both the Toronto and Ottawa Chill events will be on hold for 2017. We remain passionate about The Chill and are actively looking for a new sponsor.”

In previous years – the event has been a tradition for over a decade – the event has taken place at Britannia Beach in Ottawa.

Catherine Gagnon, who lives in Ottawa and has taken the icy plunge for the past two years with her friend, was disappointed with the cancellation.

“We were bummed,” she said. “This is the third year we wanted to to do it and yesterday we drove out there and said ‘Aw, we haven’t jumped in.’ We looked around for other events we could join and we couldn’t find anything that was officially organized.”

“We’re disappointed, I don’t know why sponsorship was ended. There’s more people every year. It’s a very big event,” she said.

The money from the event in Ottawa went to support the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario.

Gagnon said the family has relied on CHEO in the past, which motivated her to raise money to help other families.

Gagnon said the two friends would probably still participate if it was held later this year, but they had began to see the event as a way to start the new year fresh.

“It would be nice to have it on January 1 – you start fresh – you push the start of your year and do some crazy. It sets the tone for the rest of the year,” she said.