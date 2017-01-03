Hundreds of young women heading to Ottawa to take over parliament for a day
Young women from across the country will take a seat in parliament to showcase a more diverse future government.
As Canada marks 150 years as a country, Equal Voice is hoping to show all of us what a dramatically different parliament could look like.
The organization, which encourages women to run federally, is bringing 338 young women from across the country to literally take a seat in parliament on March 8, as part of a conference called Daughters of the Vote.
Jasmine van Schouwen, a law student at the University of Ottawa will represent her riding of Kanata-Carleton at the event. She said she hopes the event will show that there are women interested in office.
“There is a big myth that there aren’t women who are qualified or interested in taking political office,” she said. “It will be a beautiful image to see that there are women who are ready to take these positions.”
Currently, women occupy 26
“It means that women’s issues are often simply not discussed, but it also means that young girls don't have women to look up to.”
She said, even if just briefly and symbolically, having every seat in parliament occupied by a woman will show the system can change and be more representative.
Mary-Anne Carter,
“Part of this initiative is to encourage
Equal Voice started announcing the list of delegates in
She said picking delegates
“These women are really doing some fabulous things in their community. So it’s going to show the talent we have.”