Five big Ottawa events to look forward to in the first half of 2017

With 2016 behind us here are five events to look forward to in Ottawa this year.

After talking about it for a long time, Canada’s 150th birthday is finally here.  As Canada’s capital celebrates 150 years of confederation, here are five events to take in during the first part of the year.

Red Bull Crashed Ice

March 3 to 4

Extreme athletes decked out in hockey gear lunge themselves down a curving, bumpy track of ice as part of the Ice Cross Downhill World Championship. After tours in France, Finland, Minnesota, the final takes place in Ottawa, crashing down a section of the Rideau Canal.

HTML150

March 4

Join local start-ups for a free crash course in HTML and CSS, aimed at getting Ottawans to learn all about coding. Hosted by Lighthouse Labs, this one-day event takes place at the Innovation Centre at Bayview Yards.

10,000 Steps and Hoops

June 3

Head to Hintonburg to celebrate National Health and Fitness Day by roving the neighbourhood at this all-ages event. You’ll take in the recommended number of daily steps by strolling to a dozen activities with historical themes, including basketball, an old-fashioned hoop-rolling contest and taking a slice from a massive birthday cake.

KONTINUUM

June 23 to September 15

Before Ottawa opens its Confederation LRT line in 2018, Lyon Station (located at Queen St.) will open its doors to a multimedia exhibition on a tunnel that connects Ottawans to the future.

Picnic on the Bridge

July 2

For one day, the Royal Alexandra Bridge will be closed to commuters and covered with sod, allowing sold-out $51.80 ticket holders a chance to dine over the Ottawa River in both languages, while the rest of us eye them jealously.

