Five big Ottawa events to look forward to in the first half of 2017
With 2016 behind us here are five events to look forward to in Ottawa this year.
After talking about it for a long time, Canada’s 150th birthday is finally here. As Canada’s capital celebrates 150 years of confederation, here are five events to take in during the first part of the year.
Red Bull Crashed Ice
March 3 to 4
HTML150
March 4
Join local start-ups for a free crash course in HTML and CSS, aimed at getting Ottawans to learn all about coding. Hosted by Lighthouse Labs, this one-day event takes place at the Innovation Centre at Bayview Yards.
10,000 Steps and Hoops
June 3
June 23 to September 15
Before Ottawa opens its Confederation LRT line in 2018, Lyon Station (located at Queen St.) will open its doors to a multimedia exhibition on a tunnel that connects Ottawans to the future.
Picnic on the Bridge
July 2
For one day, the Royal Alexandra Bridge will be closed to commuters and covered with sod, allowing sold-out $51.80 ticket holders a chance to dine over the Ottawa River in both languages, while the rest of us eye them jealously.