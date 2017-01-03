Fresco Bistro Italiano on Elgin Street closing on Thursday

Fresco Bistro Italiano’s Elgin Street location, as well as its adjoining cocktail lounge The Guest Room, are both closing on Thursday.

“I have mixed emotions about it,” said co-owner Jim Bickford. “I’m looking forward to some change and to see what the future had in store but at the same time it’s hard to give up a winning hand.”

“It was a great time. I learned a lot about business, about myself and I made some really great relationships over the years.”

The closure was announced Tuesday on the restaurant’s Facebook page. The restaurant was established in 1991 and Jim Bickford took ownership of the restaurant with his brother, Matt Bickford, in 2005.

Bickford said rising rent costs, hydro and competition were all factors, but he said the closure is a “happy ending” because the lease was able to be sold to an unnamed Toronto franchise.

"It's definitely getting more difficult to operate a restaurant in this city," said Jim Bickford. “Especially with the amount of restaurants that have been opening up and foot traffic being spread over multiple areas.”

Earlier in the year the second location in Kanata was also closed.

Bickford said he’ll miss his customers, especially the regulars. He said he has fond memories of seeing children grow up in the restaurant and seeing couples who first met at Fresco, engagements and marriages.

News of the closure brought on an outpouring of sadness from former diners. Dozens commented on the Facebook post expressing their disappointment and reflecting on their memories at both the bistro and cocktail lounge.

These closures are the latest in what has been a bad year for businesses on the stretch of Elgin Street on either side of Waverly Street.

Maxwell’s, just down the road, closed just over a year ago and has since replaced by Pure Kitchen. Boushey’s Fruit Market, a family-run operation since 1946, also closed down this summer after 70 years in business.