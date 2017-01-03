Gatineau mayor mulls LRT connection to Ottawa
Plan for cross-border public transit likely more than a decade away.
Gatineau’s mayor says a Light Rail Transit line could connect both sides of the Ottawa River.
In a year-end interview with Radio-Canada, Mayor Maxime
"There are studies that have been done for the future high-speed link, whether it’s an LRT, bus, all that. We are doing this and we are moving towards a solution,"
He noted this could be achieved through a proposal by Hull-Aylmer MP Greg Fergus for an LRT that extends Ottawa’s existing O-Train over the decommissioned Prince of Wales railway bridge.
Last month, Ottawa South MP David McGuinty told Metro that regional MPs meet regularly to discuss ideas like an interprovincial LRT. “The river just isn’t that wide,” he said.
But the only environmental assessment for a possible LRT extension that Ottawa has announced involves Kanata, which wouldn’t start construction until 2031.