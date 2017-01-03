Ottawa paramedics receive requests from people trying to remember their New Year's Eve

Many people ring in the New Year with friends, resolutions and toasts – others can’t remember what they did.

Ottawa Paramedics spokesperson J.P. Trottier said every year the organization receives between three to five requests from patients who request an incident report to try and piece together what they did.

“It’s not a big number, but it certainly indicates the level of abuse – drinking or drugs or a mixture of both,” said Trottier.

“They wake up in the emergency room, the nurses or doctors will inform them that they were brought in by paramedics hours before. When it comes to the point of not reflecting at all what happened to someone who wakes up in the hospital hours later, it’s indicative of a serious issue,” he said.

Trottier said there are likely a few cases where people had their drinks spiked, while in other cases excessive drinking and drug use led to 9-1-1 being called.

Patients can request any available information from their medical chart, which is recorded by paramedics for hospital staff.

“We sometimes have limited info, but if we arrive somewhere and there’s a person unconscious, typically someone else called for them,” said Trottier, who added that person can usually provide some context for the amount of drinks or drugs consumed.

“For some of them we can get a pretty good picture. Sometimes that doesn’t happen, sometimes it does,” he said.