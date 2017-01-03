Police seeking smelly suspect in armed home invasion

Ottawa Police are asking for help seeking a suspect after an armed break and enter in Nepean.

On December 30 around 1:20 a.m., a woman was confronted in her home situated on Longshire Circle after a man entered through an unsecured entrance.

The children were in the home were unaware of the incident.

Police said a man between the ages of 30 – 40 approached the woman inside her own house and pointed a handgun at her. The man demanded the woman drive him to the bank and withdraw money.

After getting the cash the victim drove back towards the home and exited her vehicle on Avonhurst Avenue with no injuries.

Police describe the suspect as an obese white man, standing approximately five-foot-nine inches with a deep voice. The male also reportedly smelled bad and his breathing was laboured.