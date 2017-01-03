Police warn to stay off frozen lake after two snowmobilers and rescuer fall in

Police are warning winter sports enthusiasts again to stay off the ice – as thick snowfall entices people onto lakes and rivers in Gatineau and Ottawa.

On 11 a.m. Monday two snowmobilers, age 40 and 36, became stranded on a small island in the Blue Sea Lake area near in west Quebec. The two men were travelling on the ice when they realized it was getting thinner, but as they tried to turn around the ice broke.

A third man, 55, attempted a rescue on his snowmobile with an inflatable buoy, but also ended up on the island after landing in the cold water. The three men attempted to return to the shore but ended up stranded again.

It took an effort of 30 people standing on the shore to help first responders rescue the men. Two were taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Quebec Police spokesperson Marc Tessier said the organization is warning others than the two men were very lucky and should have stayed off the ice.

“We promote the old saying as often as possible, ‘No ice is safe ice. It’s always use at your own risk,” said Tim Krause, president of Ottawa’s Carleton Regional Snowmobile Club.

Carleton Regional doesn’t have many water crossings on their trails, so Krause said the club doesn’t tend to direct people on the ice. The club also offers lessons to new drivers, including a prep course on safety and how to obey trail rules.

“We hope people use some common sense,” he said. “I know everyone is anxious to get out, we had a bit of a weak snow year last year in eastern Ontario so people are anxious and want to get going. But everyone needs to consider the terrain they’re driving on and use at their own risk if they’re going on the ice.”