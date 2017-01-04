First flu death of the season as reported cases climb higher

Ottawa Public Health is confirming the first death of the flu season in a year that has seen a massive jump in reported cases.

Spokesperson Daniel Osterer said the organization couldn't provide any specifics around the death because of patient confidentiality. The flu is most often lethal in cases of elderly patients, those with pre-existing health conditions or young children.

Osterer said so far this season 115 confirmed cases of influenza have been reported to OPH, compared to 21 in the same time period last year. He noted that last year’s numbers were unusual.

“It is here, definitely, and it started to increase over the holidays. It’s hard to predict if it will continue increasing but it definitely is right now,” said Marie-Claude Turcotte, program manager of immunization.

“The number is not all the cases in Ottawa," she said. "You need to understand that everybody won’t necessarily go to their health-care provider if they have flu symptoms. Most healthy people will stay at home and care for themselves. Those are just people who were tested and came back positive."

Turcotte said the most important steps to preventing the flu are washing hands frequently with soap or hand sanitizer, covering your coughs and sneezes in your sleeve, and staying inside if you feel sick.

“Stay home if you’re sick, that’s definitely not the time to go visit someone who would be high risk,” she said.