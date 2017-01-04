OC Transpo extended holiday hours due to lack of students riding

OC Transpo says it made the decision to extend its reduced holiday schedule, while many of us returned to work, because student ridership remains low a week after the holidays.

“The OC Transpo holiday schedule was extended this year until January 6, 2017, in order to align with the holiday vacation period of local schools and postsecondary institutions,” said Colleen Connelly, manager of transit service planning, in an emailed statement.

The statement from Connelly adds that most students return to school on January 9. Main bus routes that service Carleton University will resume on January 5 and 6 because the school opens early.

“Historically we have found that the ridership is lower during the school break,” said Connelly.

“All buses and the O-Train will be following reduced schedules,” reads the OC Transpo website, although specific routes and times are not listed. Last year regular bus service resumed January 2.

Most passengers waiting for a main route on Wednesday night at the Slater and Metcalfe stop said they hadn’t realized the holiday schedule was in place but weren’t impacted by the changes.

“It is very surprising, I would have thought the holidays ended on the 3rd,” said Glen Swanson, a daily bus user waiting for the 87 on Wednesday evening.

“I basically take my regular route. It’s pretty straightforward, it’s one of the artery routes,” he said. “I haven’t experienced delays but I wouldn’t be surprised if some of the other smaller routes have.”

Jen, another commuter, who declined to provide her last name, said she had experienced delays and was surprised by service reductions.