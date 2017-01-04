Ottawa dietician weigh in on menu calorie counts

Hungry Ontarians are biting into 2017 with more information. As of January 1, all restaurants with 20 or more locations must list calorie counts beside all menu items.

Hélène Charlebois said it’s the among the biggest steps toward public information she’s seen in her 25 years as a dietician. But she added that Ottawans need to also consider the nutrients each meal provides.

“The biggest thing is to frame the calories; I think that’s going to be missing in the message.”

Ideally, people should consume 500 to 600 calories in each of their three meals, Charlebois said. Canada's food guide says a 20-year-old office woman who mostly sits all day needs about 1,900 calories, while an 18-year-old male hockey player needs closer to 3,300.

Some fast food companies are using vague ranges on meals, like a burger combo spanning 330 to 1,320 calories, depending on sides and condiments. Charlebois suspects companies will low-ball calories by categorizing dressings and sides separately.

“They’re going to make it as difficult and delusional as possible. The food industry does not want us to know this information,” said Charlebois, who feels Canadians aren’t given enough information to catch up with the increasing variety of choices.

Charlebois doesn’t expect people visiting fast-foods joint will change the meal they decided on before visiting. But she believes they’ll chew it over before making their next order, and opt against sugary snacks.

She has a gut feeling that sodium will be the next frontier for public health, with Canadians consuming more than double their recommended amount.

But not everyone is hailing the changes.

Andrea LaMarre, a PhD candidate at the University of Guelph, worries people recovering from eating disorders will find it harder to stop constantly calculating their food intake.

“I prefer an approach that puts people in a position to see the information if they want to,” she said, instead of “when it’s right in your face and you don’t have a choice to look at it.”