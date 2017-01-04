Ottawa Hydro reports more than 3,000 customers without power

Hydro Ottawa is working to restore power to more than 3,000 customers in the Ottawa area after winter storms toppled trees and downed power lines across the region.



The city was hit Tuesday with freezing rain and ice pellets, followed by snow Wednesday and with high winds in the forecast for Wednesday evening the situation could become more challenging.

Rebecca Hickey, spokesperson for Hydro Ottawa said 3,775 customers were without power in over 100 outages across the city.



She said with all those small outages crews are only restoring power to small pockets at time.



“The challenge is that it is more than one outage, so it's not one area we can go to,” she said. “Literally, the entire city has small pockets throughout.”



She said it was hard to be able to give an exact time when service would be restored, but all available crews were out working on what was currently 110 separate outages.



“It’s a slowly, but surely process today,” she said.

She said they would be monitoring the weather and would respond accordingly.

Downed hydro wires have closed O’Connor Street at Gilmour and Lewis Street between Metcalfe and O’Connor.

