Video: Outdoors photographer captures elusive fisher on Ottawa hike

An Ottawa hiker spotted some elusive wildlife on a lucky hike Monday, putting him up-close with a fisher.

“It was on my bucket list,” said Justin Hoffman, a freelance outdoors photographer. “I've seen them, captured them on my trail camera before, but this was incredible.”

Usually a metre long, fishers resemble slender cats with bear-like heads, and belong to the same family as weasels and skunks. These mammals prefer roving dense forest floors at twilight, which is why Hoffman was stunned to see one perched up a tree.

“I glanced over my left shoulder, it was basically snoozing and sunning itself.”

Hoffman works overnight, but the unseasonably warm weather convinced him to forego sleep for some snowshoeing in Ottawa’s greenbelt.

“When you see something like that you just forget about how tired you are,” said Hoffman.

He shot a video of the fisher nervously wagging its tail before settling down for a nap, which quickly became a hit in the Ottawa Field-Naturalists' Club’s Facebook group. But Hoffman won’t say on which NCC trail he found the fisher, fearing a crowd would disturb it.

“That’s the responsible thing to do,” said Michael Runtz, who has taught Carleton University’s natural history course to 40,000 students. He said fishers aren’t rare, but they are shy.