Wheat growers petition government for part of $100 million surplus

REGINA - An organization that represents Prairie farmers is looking to harvest some cash from the federal government.

The Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association says the Canadian Grain Commission has a $100 million surplus from the fees it charges producers.

Levi Wood, president of the association, says the surplus is unnecessary.

He says the commission should reduce user fees for services such as grain inspection and weighing and give farmers a refund.

The association has launched a petition to drive its point home.

Officials with the grain commission were not immediately available for comment.

“With approximately $100 million of farmers' hard-earned money having piled up into this enormous surplus, it's time to immediately give growers a break and reduce these user fees,” Wood said in a release.

“User fees are supposed to help pay for their operations, but a nine figure surplus in user fees is shocking.”

The association said its been a tough year for many growers due to nasty weather and low commodity prices.