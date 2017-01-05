Five things to do this weekend in Ottawa, January 6 – 8

1. Napoleon and Paris

This weekend is your last chance to see Napoleon and Paris at the Museum of Canadian History. Learn about war, ambition and the French capital. The special exhibition runs until Sunday. The museum will also be hosting activities for kids, including model magic snowmen and dance and drum lessons. Admission is $15 for adults.

2. Perth Wedding Show

If you’re in the mood for both a drive and wedding planning, head to Perth on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the LOVE Wedding Expo. Come meet bakers, DJ's, event planners, photographers and more. Admission is $10 to the event at Code's Mill, 17 Wilson Street East.

3. Banff Mountain Film Festival

Technically this doesn’t count as a weekend activity – but you should buy your tickets this weekend (if there’s any left) because Trailhead Paddle Shack’s screening of the best outdoor films of the year always sells out. Tickets are $19 each, with a 150 minute showing inside the Bytowne Cinema at 7:30 p.m. on January 9, 10 and 11.

4. Free Improv Workshop

Was giving improv comedy a try one of your New Year’s resolutions? Improv Embassy in downtown Ottawa is offering a free drop-in session workshop at their location 176 Rideau Street. Head there Sunday from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. “to try improv comedy in a fun, supportive environment.”

5. Ottawa 67s Games