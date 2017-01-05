Ottawa tourism sector hails New York Times review

Ottawa’s tourist sector is celebrating a glowing New York Times report published Thursday, on the city “emerging from the shadow of Montreal and Toronto.”

The paper’s 36 Hours in Ottawa report invites visitors to poke around the Château Laurier, sip wine on Sparks Street and get "a consummately Canadian sugar rush" of BeaverTails.

“To get on people’s wish lists, you need articles like this,” says Ottawa Tourism spokeswoman Jantine Van Kregten. “You need concrete examples of why someone would want to go there.”

A 2007 Times article with the same title stuck to downtown, but Thursday’s story ventures to Hintonburg and Centretown, which Van Kregten says speaks to the city’s emerging neighbourhoods .

“The author did a really good job at capturing Ottawa,” she said. “You can piece together a really kick-ass weekend by what the New York Times has shared.”

Craig MacDonald, director of Ottawa Walking Tours, says media coverage plays a “huge” role in planting the idea of visiting in someone’s head, or solidifying it.

“The larger the newspaper, the more likely you are to have them come up here,” said MacDonald, who’s thrilled the U.S. dollar is keeping high as Canada 150 events kick off.

“We’re looking forward to a fantastic year.”

Unlike its January 2015 report on the ByWard Market, the Times’ opted against recommending the Wine Rack. That article “created some buzz” for Amanda May Lingerie.