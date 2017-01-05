Power restored after wind and ice leaves residents in the dark

Power has been restored across the city after outages left some residents in the cold.

Crews were working all Wednesday night to restore power after high winds, heavy snow and encasing ice took their toll on the city’s trees and powerlines.

By 10 p.m. around 500 people in the city were going to bed in the dark, according to Hydro Ottawa. By 2 a.m. Thursday the company said only 25 people were left without power.

Two smaller outages in College ward and Kitchissippi ward were fixed quickly Thursday.

Hydro Ottawa spokesperson Rebecca Hickey said around 50 customers may still have outages due to equipment on private property, but more outages caused by the company’s equipment is unlikely.