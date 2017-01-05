Vending machines with clean needles and pipes could be coming to Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health is exploring a pilot project that would allow drug users to access clean needles and pipes from a vending machine.

Deputy Medical Officer of Health Vera Etches said the idea goes back to 2013, when OPH hosted a needs assessment with feedback from community groups and police looking at service gaps.

“Most services that distribute supplies so people will use sterile supplies each time and decrease their risk of transmission operate Monday to Friday 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.,” she said. “There’s no place for people to access supplies overnight and on weekends.”

The vending machines – currently being used in countries like Australia, Germany and France – have been identified as a possible solution.

In Ottawa the machines might be supplied with things like clean needles, alcohol swabs, water, pipes and filters. Printed information about overdose prevention would also be available.

The main goal of the sterile supplies is to decrease the trasmission of diseases like HIV and Hepatitis C. Handing out supplies also allows front line staff to interact with drug users and provide information about support programs.

Etches said that eliminating the face-to-face contact was a concern, but she said the machines won’t replace that service. The machines will likely accept special tokens or a card which will be given out by staff.

“It’s a secure feature that only people currently using drugs and accessing services will be able to get the tokens,” said Etches.

“This could be a way to make new connections through written material about where people can get other kinds of supports. This can be a way of making a new bridge to help people hopefully decrease their use,” she said.

The finer details of the pilot project are still being discussed, but five locations have been suggested, including Centretown Community Health Centre, Somerset West Community Health Centre, Sandy Hill Community Health Centre, an addiction clinic on Montreal Road and the Sexual Health Centre.

Etches said the department doesn't know yet what the cost of the project would be, but funding would come from the province.