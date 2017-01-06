Ottawa crews face challenging snow clean-up

Ottawa’s clean-up crews are facing a perfect storm of ice, rain and snow, but councillors say they’ve done a fine job of clearing the city’s streets.

Luc Gagné, the city's manager of road services, says the city has grappled with chilly temperatures that hinder road salt, warmer days that create slush ponds and freezing rain that requires a careful mix of salt and sand.

After removing snowbanks from the downtown core, crews started cross-city clearing Wednesday night, and spent Thursday using plows and backhoes on intersections, bus stops and dead ends.

“The weather can be substantially different in one area of the city from another,” Gagné said.

That’s no news to Councillor Eli El- Chantiry , whose West Carleton ward faces snow drifts. “We'll never get [clean-up] perfect, but they do a good service.”

Over in the winding streets of Hintonburg, Councillor Jeff Leiper said he heard “no complaints on snow removal this year,” even when the city delayed clearing to deal with freezing rain on the downtown bus lines.

Meanwhile, Stittsville Councillor Shad Qadri said the city will have to wait and see whether clean-up has changed since a vote last July to save $2.7 million by changing routes and contracting out services for 2017.