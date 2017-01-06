Ottawa officers training on new system to replace carding

Ottawa police officers are training on a system designed to replace the controversial practice of carding.



Supt. Don Sweet said all officers are going through six hours of classroom training plus an additional two hours online that is designed to walk officers through the new rules for street check interactions.

“It talks about biases and why we are not supposed to and we don’t condone random checks on people based on a racial profile,” he said.



Police across Ontario were prohibited from doing random street checks beginning January 1. Officer will now be required to let people they approach know that they are not obliged to talk to them and issue a receipt of the interaction.



Sweet said the training aims to walk officers through the new steps and also includes scenarios for officers to practice on.

“It goes through A to Z of that whole process and what that looks like now,” he said.



Sweet said they’re concentrating on frontline officers right now with about 600 of them already having gone through the training.



“We anticipate everybody being trained for that process by the end of January,” he said. The force plans to roll out its new system beginning in February.

Sweet said the change has tweaked how police collect information even before it was formally brought into force.

“We have seen our numbers decrease somewhat since the legislation came out and officers started acclimatizing, he said.

He said in officers can still collect information during other interactions that will help policing .