Smith Falls Brewer 4 Degreess puts community first

At the end of 2016, the nearby Town of Smith Falls was expected to lose their local mall, an important retail and community hub. A group of local businesses stepped up to breathe new life into the County Fair Mall.

This included 4 Degrees Brewing Company, who would take over the vacant former Staples space. Breweries are the best.

As co-owner Nick Ritchie explains it: “We loved the chance to support the town, this space and to be allowed to share in the opportunity to save the mall. The former Staples location is a blank canvas waiting for us move in and build a dynamic brewery, tasting room and retail space.”

It’s fitting that 4 Degrees Brewing stepped up to help Smith Falls, because community support was always their goal.

The five-person team including Ritchie, Andrew Howard, Joe Adams, Chris Haines and Tim Vadermeer are all from Smith Falls or work there.

In 2012, Ritchie and Howard were discussing over lunch how they could help kickstart jobs and tourism in their hometown. The craft brewing industry in Ontario was taking off at the time and the friends were all big fans of the tasty new and adventurous beers being poured across the province.

They proudly note that, between them, they have 85 years of beer tasting experience... AKA quality control.

Things got serious when the team toured the Big Rig brewing facility in Kanata and were inspired by their support and just how nice they were. 4 Degrees began contract brewing out of Niagara Falls with Chris Jefferies of Taps Brewing Company. In less than a year, they are ready to take the next step to a bricks and mortar brewery.

The brewery name, 4 Degrees, comes from the ownership‘s team belief that this is the perfect temperature to serve beer: cold enough to be refreshing but warm enough to allow the carefully crafted flavours to come through.

Currently, 4D offers two brews, True North of 7 and True South of 7. True North of 7 is a German-style Helles Lager and the True South of 7 is a traditional red ale.

Early this year, they will be releasing two new beers through their Home Town Collection: Old Sly’s ’69 is a 6.9% India Pale Ale that pays homage to the history of the Rideau Canal and Frost & Wood ‘55 honours a past manufacturing plant. New beers celebrating Smith Falls’ history are planned for future release.

Breweries have a long history of community development and 4 Degrees is poised to continue that tradition for Smith Falls.

Local Hoppenings:

On Sunday, Ashley Kokelj of Yoga On Tap is leading the Ottawa chapter of Run TO Beer with #runTObeerOTT, where participants run, then drink beer.

Or

...

January 21 you can stretch it out with Bend + Brunch at CRAFT Beer Market with Yoga on Tap and a Kichesippi Beer or Culture Kombucha.

Whitewater Brewing is serving Torchlight Dinners on January 21st, February 11th, or March 18th that will feature beer, yurts, bonfires, dinner, guided hikes and optional sleepovers.

Time to put that high-school French to good use, Festibière is back at the Canadian Museum of History, February 3-4. For more:

www.festibieredegatineau.ca

Before you’ve caught your breath, another festival: Winter Brewfest is returning to Lansdowne February 17-19. Details are here,

www.brewfest.ca/ottawa

Beau’s brewing and the Cheshire Cat are serving up a 4-course beer pairing January 9, 7-10 P.M. Contact the Chesire for details/tickets. www.cheshirecatpub.com

Dominion City Brewing Company will release their seriously juicy Sunsplit IPA at the brewery this weekend.