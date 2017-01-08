Conservative leadership Kellie Leitch wants to ‘drain’ Rideau Canal

A Conservative party leadership candidate adept at drumming up media headlines is again channelling U.S. President-elect Donald Trump — and taking aim at an Ottawa city icon.

In a Saturday email to supporters, Kellie Leitch pledges to be "a leader who will drain the Canal of the influence paddlers and lobbyists."

Her remarks echo Trump’s pledge to “drain the swamp,” referring to Washington, D.C. being located on former swampland.

Twitter users lambasted Leitch’s email, pointing out that the Rideau Canal is drained at least twice a year.

They also questioned the phrase “influence paddlers,” wondering if her campaign misspelled “peddlers,” or referred to people using paddles to canoe or hit people.

On Sunday, the domain name drainthecanal.ca was registered, but the domain database doesn’t list any person or group.