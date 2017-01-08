Ottawa Police probe two weekend stabbings
No arrests made in either incident, police looking for witnesses.
Ottawa police are probing
A Centretown man suffered serious injuries Friday night after being stabbed several times near Spruce and Rochester streets around 10:30 p.m.
The man in his 20s was rushed to the Ottawa Hospital, where his condition
Hours later, another man was found stabbed early Saturday morning in Nepean, near Iris Street and Elmira Drive. He had non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are still investigating both incidents, which they don’t believe are related. They’re asking anyone with information to phone them at