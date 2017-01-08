Ottawa Police probe two weekend stabbings

Ottawa police are probing two weekend stabbings, with no arrests made by Sunday afternoon.

A Centretown man suffered serious injuries Friday night after being stabbed several times near Spruce and Rochester streets around 10:30 p.m.

The man in his 20s was rushed to the Ottawa Hospital, where his condition stabilized after surgery.

Hours later, another man was found stabbed early Saturday morning in Nepean, near Iris Street and Elmira Drive. He had non-life-threatening injuries.