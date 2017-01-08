Ottawa Public Health issues frostbite advisory

With temperatures set to drop dramatically overnight, Ottawa Public Health has issued a frostbite advisory.



With the wind chill, temperatures are expected to drop to -32C overnight Sunday, which can easily lead to frostbite on exposed skin.



Public health is encouraging people to dress for the weather, including dressing in layers and making sure scarves, hats and gloves cover exposed skin.



If you see someone outside who you fear could be in distress you’re asked to call 311.



The brutally cold temperatures will be short lived however, with Monday’s forecast from Environment Canada calling for a more reasonable -8C and the possibility of positive temperatures on Tuesday.