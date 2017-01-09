Claridge unveils new plan for 'East Flats' including parks and soaring towers

Claridge shared its vision for the next step of LeBreton Flats with the public Monday, revealing a 55-storey tower in the middle of expansive parkland and historic touches.

The expanded plan for “East Flats,” unveiled at a community consultation event, focuses on a mixture of 1,650 residential units – including condos, rentals, affordable housing and apartments for seniors.

The mock-ups also include extensive parkland, with historic bridges worked in along the aqueduct and a consideration for bike lanes.

The focal point building will be 55 storeys, which would make it one of the city’s tallest structures. Other surrounding buildings will be a maximum of 30 storeys.

“There are tall buildings, most people will want to talk about that, but there’s also a very interesting park system,” said George Dark from Urban Strategies Inc., the firm working with Claridge on the design of the project.

While the land is situated in a National Capital Commission area, much of the greenspace is controlled by the City of Ottawa, and Dark said Claridge intends to keep that as public land.

“We think it’s a good plan and we want people to see it,” he said.

Dark said the unique development of Ottawa around the peace tower means you won’t see soaring towers in the downtown core. Instead the area just west and east of downtown makes the most sense for density.

While there was loud opposition to the height from some members of the public attending the presentation, others in attendance – including Coun. Jeff Leiper – said they aren’t opposed to intensification as long as there is a market.

Dark said that density will also allow the development to attract essential businesses like grocery stores.

Mike Johansen and Andrea Ryan, who live in the yellow-brick tower that went up in an earlier phase of the larger plan, said they like the presentation so far.

“I’m very encouraged by what we’re seeing,” said Johansen. Both said they are eager to see amenities like a grocery store or a new central library within walking distance.