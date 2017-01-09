Ontario health minister supports Ottawa supervised injection site

Ottawa’s proposed supervised injection site will have provincial backing and cash behind it, Ontario’s health minister said Monday.

In a statement, Minster Eric Hoskins said he was writing a letter of support for the proposed site at the Sandy Hill Community Health Centre.

“My office spoke with the Association of Ontario Health Centres and shared my letter of support to the federal government for the Sandy Hill Community Health Centre’s proposed safe injection site and that we will be providing financial support for their proposal,” he said.

Hoskins also announced the province would support three proposed centres in Toronto.



He said the government would be setting up a process to allow municipalities and other agencies to apply for funding for new injections sites.

“Given the importance of this issue, we are also developing a provincial framework in order to respond to the safe injection site proposals from Toronto and Ottawa, as well as other municipalities or other applicants,” said Hoskins.



Hoskins said supervised injection sites make sense to deal with the opioid epidemic.



“I believe that community-supported and community-run supervised injection services will not only save lives, but also must be part of a larger strategy for harm reduction,” he said.

Rob Boyd, director of the Oasis program at the Sandy Hill Community Health Centre, said it was a relief to hear the government will help pay for the $1.4 million cost of their proposed program.



“This is a health intervention so we would want the ministry of health to provide the funding for it.”



The proposal from the centre would see the hours of their Oasis program expanded to 12 hours a day, as well as an addition of a supervised injection service. The program currently offers a needle exchange, counseling and other medical services.

Boyd said when they started talking about the program the community made it clear it had to be about more than an injection site.