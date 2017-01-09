Ottawa councillors weigh in on their fears and hopes for 2017

Ottawa councillors will be coming back to City Hall this week. We asked them two big picture questions.



1. What are you most optimistic about seeing in Ottawa in 2017?

2. What are you most concerned about?



Mayor Jim Watson





1. I look forward to a record number of visitors coming to spend time in our beautiful city, as we roll out the tourism welcome mat for Canada's 150th birthday celebrations.

2. Working hard to ensure that our light rail project remains on time and ready to open in 2018.

Tobi Nussbaum – Rideau Rockcliffe

1. Ongoing revitalization of the downtown core, during the exciting 150th anniversary of Confederation, from Arts Court and Rideau Street improvements to the renovated National Arts Centre and a new use for the former U.S. Embassy on Wellington.

2. Maintaining and building transit ridership levels in the context of the Jan. 1, 2017 OC Transpo fare increases and route disruptions in the lead-up to the opening of the LRT.

Michael Qagish – Gloucester South Nepean

1. I’m excited about the progress and momentum we will see in municipal projects that will transform our city – namely LRT and continued urban development and smart growth.

2. As refugee liaison for the City of Ottawa, I am optimistic about the continued successful integration of Syrian refugees in our city thanks to our generous community, but also concerned about the pressures and implications ahead as a result of federal funding coming to an end.

George Darouze – Osgoode

1. 2017 is going to see a lot of progress in terms of community infrastructure, and that is one of the things I have looked forward to the most.

2. Despite the fact that I believe that we are on the right track, the main issue I am concerned about in the upcoming year is the paramedic file. In previous years council did not keep up paramedic hiring practices with the projected rate of growth.

Marianne Wilkinson – Kanata North



1. City wide the issues that I’m most involved with are the new Central Library location and development of plans and the Environmental Study to extend light rail to Kanata in the future.

2. My concern is finding the funding to be able to build the LRT to Bayshore and then on to Terry Fox on an ongoing basis.

Riley Brockington – River Ward



1. In addition to celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday across Ottawa and River Ward, I am looking forward to the continued progress on the LRT Phase 1 project.

2. I have been disturbed by the record number of shootings in 2016 and a near record number of homicides. Community safety and security remain a major priority for me.

Mathieu Fleury – Vanier



1. What I am optimistic about seeing in Ottawa, in 2017, are the celebrations and events relating to Ottawa 2017, the beginning of the EA for the truck tunnel, the ByWard Market Renewal and governance changes.

2. On the contrary, the concerns about our city in 2017 relate to community safety, community policing (including foot patrol), challenges relating to Pay Day Loans establishments, illegal marijuana dispensaries, and meeting the 10 Year Homelessness Plan’s emergency shelter transition objectives.

Jean Cloutier – Alta Vista

1. We’ve created a full calendar of diverse activities, appealing to everyone throughout the whole year. We’ve positioned Ottawa as the place to be for all Canadians to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Canada’s confederation.

2. My focus continues to be on addressing the needs of residents while sustaining the vibrancy of our community, throughout 2017 and beyond; making sure our local streets are safe for people to walk, cycle and drive on; maintaining and enhancing our green spaces, parks, playgrounds and community centres.

Keith Egli – Knoxdale – Merivale



1. After all the work done by the Library staff and Board, I am optimistic about Council moving the main Library file forward.

2. I am not concerned, but rather focused on making sure the final pieces are in place for Phase 1 of LRT to open in 2018.



Mark Taylor – Bay



1. I'm most optimistic about seeing the progress unfold on some of our key city building projects, especially in the context of the 2017 sesquicentennial year. Projects like Stage 1 and 2 of our light rail, Arts Court, progress on a new central library.

2. In 2017 I think we will need to confront issues like: how do we actively approach and handle harm reduction (like supervised injection sites) and health issues on our streets (like fentanyl), making progress on addressing mental health supports in our community.

Jeff Leiper - Kitchissippi

1. I’m looking forward to seeing Ottawans start to realize that becoming a big city means opportunities. As they begin to see new potential, I think we’ll see them become more visionary of what they demand of their politicians and planners.

2. I am very pleased that new money was found to help our social services partners in the 2017 budget, but I am concerned that our most vulnerable residents in 2017 will fall further behind.

David Chernushenko – Capital

1. The official re-opening of Main Street as a fabulous complete street that brings back on-street activity and a business renaissance to what had become a highway.

2. The infill challenge and pressures to build towers along streets like Bank Street and in the Bronson/Carling area will continue. Done well, I hope this will help address in a modest way the growing non-affordability of living in the core of the city.



Tim Tierney – Beacon Hill Cyrville

1. I am optimistic about moving forward with plans for the city’s new central library. As chair of the Ottawa Public Library Board, I know how much work has been going on behind the scenes to ensure that Ottawa’s new main library branch is the best fit.

2. I am concerned that the city does not offer enough services for our aging population and we’ll be working for more places and spaces for them.



Alan Hubley – Kanata South

1. I am very optimistic that in 2017 we will witness a huge growth in our tourist industry. I am also hopeful we will see validation of the changes we made in 2016 to reduce the burden on taxpayers.