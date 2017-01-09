Ottawa designer coins slogan for the city in new t-shirt
Designer says city needs a boost of self-esteem before taking on the world.
Could Ottawa eventually become a major cultural hub – the Portland of Canada? Maybe, says designer Dominic Coballe, but first we need to deal with Ottawa’s self-esteem problem.
The t-shirt is a rift of a project in Detroit, where graphic designer Tommey Walker created bold black t-shirts with the slogan celebrating his underdog city: “Detroit vs. Everybody.” A similar design – “Toronto vs. Everybody” – sparked a copyright war in 2015.
“Ottawa could never get away with an Ottawa Vs Everybody. It would more likely be Ottawa Vs itself. We’re our own worst enemies,” he explained with a laugh.
“Whether you were raised here or you’re a transplant, you kind of get that vibe: We don’t think we’re cool enough.”
“A lot of people loved it. Some people were like, ‘What does it mean? Are you taking a swipe at Ottawa?” he said.
Whether you get the joke or not,
“I’m from Ottawa, I love this town, we have a family here. Some people see it as ‘we’re our own worst enemies’ but some people think it’s
While Toronto or Detroit might pride themselves on being underdog cities ready to take on the world, Ottawa never gets that far. Long derided as a beige government town,
Many people involved in Ottawa’s music scene – including city Coun. Jeff Leiper – have compared the city in size and cultural potential to Austin, Texas.
For Coballe, the beauty of the city’s rivers and woods draw comparisons to Portland, Oregon.
“It’s majestic here; trees, water, woods. It has
“We have a long way to go, but I’m hopeful that will happen,” he said.