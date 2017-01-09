Ottawa designer coins slogan for the city in new t-shirt

Could Ottawa eventually become a major cultural hub – the Portland of Canada? Maybe, says designer Dominic Coballe, but first we need to deal with Ottawa’s self-esteem problem.

Coballe, co-founder of local company N-Product, is promoting those conversations in 2017 with a tongue-in-cheek art project: a black shirt that reads “Ottawa Vs Itself.”

The t-shirt is a rift of a project in Detroit, where graphic designer Tommey Walker created bold black t-shirts with the slogan celebrating his underdog city: “Detroit vs. Everybody.” A similar design – “Toronto vs. Everybody” – sparked a copyright war in 2015.

Coballe was discussing the shirts with friends last summer when he made an honest joke about Ottawa.

“Ottawa could never get away with an Ottawa Vs Everybody. It would more likely be Ottawa Vs itself. We’re our own worst enemies,” he explained with a laugh.

“Whether you were raised here or you’re a transplant, you kind of get that vibe: We don’t think we’re cool enough.”

Coballe photoshopped a mock-up of the design for Facebook. After posting the image there was such a strong demand for t-shirts that Coballe and his wife, business partner Chrystale Ladouceur, decided to print a run, treating it as an art project.

“A lot of people loved it. Some people were like, ‘What does it mean? Are you taking a swipe at Ottawa?” he said.

Whether you get the joke or not, Coballe said he's hoping it gets people talking about the city.

“I’m from Ottawa, I love this town, we have a family here. Some people see it as ‘we’re our own worst enemies’ but some people think it’s uplifting, because we’re also our own worst critic. We’re actually better than what we think we are.”

While Toronto or Detroit might pride themselves on being underdog cities ready to take on the world, Ottawa never gets that far. Long derided as a beige government town, Coballe wants a rebrand for the city that fun forgot.

Many people involved in Ottawa’s music scene – including city Coun. Jeff Leiper – have compared the city in size and cultural potential to Austin, Texas.

For Coballe, the beauty of the city’s rivers and woods draw comparisons to Portland, Oregon.

“It’s majestic here; trees, water, woods. It has potential for people to stay. The food scene here is evolving, it’s always getting better,” he said. “After people get their big city experience, they’ll be looking for communities to live in and build.”

Coballe believes that critical mass of creativity is building and it’s just a matter of time before people start embracing the city.