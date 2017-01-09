Vanier robbing nets five suspects

Five people remain in Ottawa police custody after a Vanier restaurant robbing involving a handgun.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, police were called to a robbery involving two men and at least one handgun around 200 Montreal Road. When police arrived with a canine unit, the suspects had fled.

But police found them barricaded in an apartment at 296 Blake Blvd. Officers arrested four men and one woman with no injuries, though some were seen bleeding.

“When it’s an armed robbery with a handgun, that escalates it on the spectrum of violence,” Staff Sgt. Mike Haarbosch told Metro. “The officers did excellent work tracking down the suspects’ location and getting five people into custody.”

Charges were still pending as of Monday morning. It’s unclear whether the investigation is linked to a December 19 stabbing on Richelieu Avenue, which the robbery unit is also investigation.