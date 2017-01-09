Ottawa researchers: Rate of kidney transplant vary across Ontario

A new study conducted by Ottawa researchers has found that if you’re an Ontario resident on dialysis treatment the likelihood that you receive a new kidney varies widely based on the region you live in.

“In theory Ontario has a universal health care system, but our study found that patients registered in some regional kidney programs were more likely to receive a transplant than others,” said researcher Greg Knoll, a senior scientist at the Ottawa Hospital and professor at the University of Ottawa.

The study looked at 23,022 patients who were on dialysis in Ontario over a 10-year period.

It found that 46.1 per cent of patients died and 11.8 per cent received a transplant – but the percentage of patients who received a transplant was inconsistent across the provinces’ 27 regional programs.

The programs had transplant rates that ranged from seven per cent at lowest to 31 per cent in a different region. The study found 15 of the kidney care programs were performing transplants at the expected rate, while six programs were performing better than expected and six lower.

The final paper does not rank the programs or reveal where the highest percentages are.

“It wasn’t a ranking exercise to determine who is best or worse,” said Knoll. “It did indeed show that there is a wide variably in access to transplantation depending on what region in the province you live in.”

Knoll said future studies will look at how different regions perform on each step of the transplant process – including referrals, tests, waiting lists and surgery.