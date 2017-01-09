Ottawa to have two TEDx events this year
Algonquin College expands its event for a bigger audience.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ottawa is set to get inspired this year, with two TED-licenced talks scheduled in the city’s west. A March 9 talk will take place in Kanata, followed by a September 28 one in Nepean.
Metro is first to learn the theme of September’s TEDxOttawa talk: “Who knew?”
Cheryl Dowell, who teaches business management at Algonquin College, is part of six people
“The purpose is to stimulate thoughts and have people begin to ask ‘Why,’” she said. “Some parts of the world are broken; some things we do are broken. What we need to do is reflect.”
TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) is a non-profit that has hosted talks worldwide since 1984. It’s gained notoriety in the past decade for its online videos.
The consortium lets TED enthusiasts hold small-scale events called “TEDx,” providing they undergo training. Algonquin College hosted a 2011 TEDx event with 100 guests.
Because the 2011 event was a success, and since Dowell attended a full TED talk, the consortium approved a larger TEDxOttawa venue to host 350 to 500 attendees.
“Your brain doesn’t stop,” Dowell said, recalling a five-day TED summit in Banff last June. “It just leaves you wanting more.”
Dowell said she’s heard from scores of people volunteering to speak. The committee will announce speakers over the coming months and make tickets available in late spring.
“People are just eager to share,” she said. “It’s guaranteed that no one will leave disappointed.”
The committee is seeking volunteers for social media and website development, entertainment breaks, and speech coaches to help speakers’ pace and format.
Dowell says anyone interested in volunteering or speaking should contact the TEDxOttawa Facebook and Twitter accounts, or email her: dowellc@algonquincollege.com.
Meanwhile, TEDxKanata will be held March 9 at the Brookstreet Hotel under the theme “The Next 150: Driving Change.” The Kanata North Business Improvement Area is hosting the event; tickets are $100.
Ottawa universities and community groups have hosted 24 TEDx talks since 2009.