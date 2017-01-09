Ottawa to study safety of ‘driverless’ cars

The age of "driverless" vehicles has potential to bring environmental and economic benefits, but the federal government is concerned it could also bring new safety risks for drivers.

Transport Canada is looking into ways to evaluate the safety of driver-vehicle interactions with “connected” and “automated” vehicles, as more and more car and truck dashboards feature computers screens.

“(Automated vehicle) technologies have the potential to create new possibilities for the transportation sector by improving road safety, providing environmental benefits … and creating new economic opportunities for jobs and investments,” reads a document posted to the federal government’s purchasing website last month.

“The potential for these technologies will ultimately depend on the extent to which (driver-vehicle) integration … (accounts) for safety, user needs, abilities and limitations.”

The federal government has been working on regulations to address driverless cars for some time. Transport Minister Marc Garneau was briefed on the issue shortly after taking his cabinet post, the Canadian Press reported last year.

Documents obtained by the news agency suggest Transport officials are concerned about drivers putting too much faith in their vehicles’ auto-pilot, taking their attention from the road to catch up on emails or read the morning paper.

The documents posted last month cite “driver inattention, overload, confusion … (and) complacency” may represent an “increased risk” for drivers and pedestrians.

Transport officials want a “systematic, objective and reliable” way of evaluating the safety of driver-vehicle interfaces, such as screens and voice control.

Catherine Burns, a professor at the University of Waterloo’s Centre for Automotive Research, said automated vehicle functions need to address a range of users’ abilities and needs — from the tech-savvy teenager to the grandparent who has trouble setting up their DVR.

“Right now, (companies) are working on making (automated vehicles) navigate the roads properly, but they’re not actually working very much on how that person tells the car where they want to go,” Burns said in an interview Monday.

“It’s about having a computer-car communication, so that the person is aware of how well the car is doing, and the car is also communicating back to the driver saying conditions are changing, I may need you to take over, I need you to pay more attention. Get off your phone!”

Transport Canada did not immediately return an interview request on Monday. In February, Garneau asked the Senate to study the issues around driverless cars, such as their impact on privacy, energy, and employment.

Ontario became the first province to allow the testing of automated vehicles on public roads in 2015, with a 10-year pilot project to test the vehicles’ functions against Canada’s at-times difficult road and weather conditions.