Canal flooding has been completed from Dow's Lake to downtown

The canal has been flooded from Dow’s Lake to downtown, but the National Capital Commission says they’ll need a final push from mother nature to finally open the skateway.

Cédric Pelletier, spokesperson for the NCC, said while he’s been getting plenty of questions from friends and the public, there’s no secret confirmed date to reveal.

“Operations are going well right now. Over the weekend we managed to do a lot of flooding,” he said. “We’re building ice, we’re working hard, but we haven’t reached the 30 cm of good quality ice that we need to open the skateway.”

The area from Dow’s Lake all the way downtown has been flooded, giving the surface a familiar icy pale yellow appearance.

If conditions on the Rideau River are any indication, the ice is slowly building up. The Petrie Island ice fishing village in the east end is waving the yellow caution flag, with an average ice thickness of 25 cm and slush in certain areas recorded on the bay on January 6.

But Pelletier said the minimum 30 cm forming on the canal will need to be good quality ice – characterized by NCC experts as having few air bubbles and cracks.

“We’ll keep flooding the skateway surface in the coming days, while also monitoring the weather conditions,” he said. “We have a team of experts that is used to the Canadian weather that fluctuates.”

Before the canal can open Ottawa will need a consistent period of cold – at least 10 days around negative 15 C with little or no snowfall is the ideal condition for freeze-up.

This week temperatures are set to rise to zero, followed by a couple days of freezing and more mild weather.

Last month the NCC sent out a release warning residents to keep off until the official skateway opening. Pelletier said that warning still stands.