Court backlog threatens Ottawa lawsuits

Ottawa lawyers say delays in the criminal justice system are now stalling civil suits too.

In July 2016, the Supreme Court set hard timelines for criminal trials. Known as the Jordan case, the decision clarified an accused person’s right to be tried within a reasonable timeframe. But it caused outrage in November when an Ottawa judge allowed first-degree murder suspect Adam Picard to walk free because he’d been held without a trial for almost four years.

Last year, the Ontario Crown Attorneys Association warned judges could dismiss roughly 6,000 criminal cases because of mounting delays and a lack of judges.

But now civil lawyers — who deal with injuries and property disputes — say their cases are being increasingly delayed, and they believe it’s because judges are hearing criminal cases instead of civil ones, for fear of throwing out cases and leaving victims outraged.

Joseph Obagi, an Ottawa personal injury lawyer is among them. He said any civil trial requiring a jury that’s expected to last more than two weeks is being scheduled in April 2019.

Even worse, civil lawyers like himself are showing up for trials that take years to plan, only to have a judge postpone a case with no timeline.

“It’s not great to be scheduling things two years out, but at least at the end of it you used to know that your trial’s going to go ahead no matter what. Now, we’re not so sure.”

Ontario Superior Court — which tries all serious criminal cases like murder as well as detailed civil cases — has nine vacancies and 273 sitting judges.

Obagi says Eastern Ontario has roughly 30 of those judges, along with four vacancies, and another vacancy coming up by July. That means that while Ontario overall is missing four per cent of its federally appointed judges, Eastern Ontario lacks 13 per cent and is set to reach 26 per cent vacancy. The provincial and federal government did not confirm these numbers.

“The federal government is playing catch-up,” said Obagi, who stressed it takes months to appoint and train judges.