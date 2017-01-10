Government launches Twitter emoji for Canada 150

The federal heritage department has launched the government’s first ever Twitter emoji to celebrate 150 years of confederation.

Since Christmas Day, all tweets with the hashtag #Canada150 include a red outline of the Canada 150 logo, described by the department as a “maple leaf which is composed of ‘celebratory gems.’”

Dubois-Richard said Twitter designed the emoji based off of the logo, and it will run until December 31. She said the 72-square pixel emoji was included in a paid marketing and advertising package.

While Twitter users can use any standard emoji in tweets, a hashtag that includes a custom emoji has to be approved by Twitter, and can boost a topic’s visibility on the social media website. Brands like Coca-Cola and Star Wars have paid for these designed custom emoji, sometimes called “ hashflags ,”reportedly for $1 million U.S.