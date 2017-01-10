Government launches Twitter emoji for Canada 150
Logo will display when people use #Canada150
A
A
The federal heritage department has launched the government’s first ever Twitter emoji to celebrate 150 years of confederation.
Since Christmas Day, all tweets with the hashtag #Canada150 include a red outline of the Canada 150 logo, described by the department as a “maple leaf which is composed of ‘celebratory gems.’”
Dubois-Richard said Twitter designed the emoji based off of the logo, and it will run until December 31. She said the 72-square pixel emoji was included in a paid marketing and advertising package.
While Twitter users can use any standard emoji in tweets, a hashtag that includes a custom emoji has to be approved by Twitter, and can boost a topic’s visibility on the social media website. Brands like Coca-Cola and Star Wars have paid for these designed custom emoji, sometimes called “
The Canada 150 logo itself was the result of a design competition, which upset some graphic designers because only the winner was paid.
