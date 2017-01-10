Ottawa imposes parking ban as winter storm set to hit city

With heavy snow in the forecast, the City of Ottawa has announced an overnight parking ban.



A storm is expected to hit the city starting later this afternoon dumping between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow on the city by Wednesday morning.



The ban is in place starting at 1 a.m. and ending at 7 a.m. all across the city and remains in place until the city lifts it.



Any vehicle found parked on the street can be ticketed or towed. City-owned parking garages are open and free to use overnight during the ban.