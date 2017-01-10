Ottawa police seeing mail fraud trend, encourages homeowners to lock mail boxes
Increase in cases seen across the country.
Canada’s anti-fraud centre saw a big increase in fraudulent mail forwarding cases and the head of Ottawa Police’s fraud unit is encouraging people to buy mailboxes with locks.
The fraud centre reported earlier this month that cases of mail being fraudulently forwarded to a new address have jumped sevenfold across Canada this year.
“We have seen a lot of it this year and anecdotally it seems like they are up,” he said.
Ritchie said the cases usually involve suspects taking mail and using it to apply for credit cards in a person’s name. They then have that mail forwarded to a new address before the credit card arrives.
Ritchie said people should monitor their mailboxes and be vigilant if items aren’t turning up.
“If you have items in the mail that you’re expecting that aren’t showing up or you have no mail for a couple of days when you usually get mail every day that should be a red flag. I would be calling Canada Post.”
“The mail is actually locked, where as most people who have a mail on the front porch, there is no lock on it,” he said.
“If someone steals that, they have quite a bit of information on you already.”