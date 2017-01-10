Ottawa police seeing mail fraud trend, encourages homeowners to lock mail boxes

Canada’s anti-fraud centre saw a big increase in fraudulent mail forwarding cases and the head of Ottawa Police’s fraud unit is encouraging people to buy mailboxes with locks.



The fraud centre reported earlier this month that cases of mail being fraudulently forwarded to a new address have jumped sevenfold across Canada this year.

Sgt. James Ritchie, head of the organized fraud unit, said he doesn’t have hard numbers but he’s fairly confident Ottawa is not immune to that trend.



“We have seen a lot of it this year and anecdotally it seems like they are up,” he said.



Ritchie said the cases usually involve suspects taking mail and using it to apply for credit cards in a person’s name. They then have that mail forwarded to a new address before the credit card arrives.

Ritchie said people should monitor their mailboxes and be vigilant if items aren’t turning up.

“If you have items in the mail that you’re expecting that aren’t showing up or you have no mail for a couple of days when you usually get mail every day that should be a red flag. I would be calling Canada Post.”

He said the new community mail boxes are likely not causing, because the boxes are locked and often more secure than mailboxes in front of people’s homes.



“The mail is actually locked, where as most people who have a mail on the front porch, there is no lock on it,” he said.



He said people should consider a mail box that locks, because a lot of personal information like credit cards, driver’s licenses and other important items ends up in the mail.

