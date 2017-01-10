Ottawa seeing above average snowfall this winter

Ottawa’s winter that won’t stop is keeping city crews busy and costs mounting to deal with snow.

According to Luc Gagné, manager of roads services the city has dealt with 148 centimetres of snow between Nov. 1 and Tuesday morning, not including the heavy snow that fell Tuesday evening.

That compares to a 20-year average snowfall of just 87 centimetres per season with a lot of winter still ahead for the city.

“We still have the majority of January, February and March to get through and there are always some nasty events in February and March,” said Gagné. “It doesn’t appear to be record setting , but it definitely will be above our average.”

Gagné said the city follow standard regardless of how much it has snowed and they have been sticking to them through this heavy winter.

“We have a set of quality standards passed by our city council and we simply adhere to them for every event,” he said.

To deal with an expected 10 to 15 centimetres that was anticipated to fall Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, the city had imposed a parking ban from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m.

He said the ban helps crews move more efficiently and better clean up the roads.

“If there is a car in the way you can’t plow to the curb it’s really that simple,” he said. “We have to come back the day or the next day to clean up where that car is.”

The city’s snow budget is based on the calendar year, not the season meaning there is a chance heavy snowfalls now will be offset by a gentler start to the winter later in 2017.

Gagné said they don’t have numbers for the 2016 budget fully calculated, but said they did have a lot of snow in both early and late 2016.