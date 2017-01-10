Q&A: Ice dragon boats will debut at Winterlude

Metro spoke with Dragon Boat Festival CEO John Brooman about the first Ice Dragon Boat Festival in North America, which will take place February 17 and 18 in Ottawa this year.

What is ice dragon boating?

In the simplest terms it’s a dragon boat on skates.

A company in China called Champion Boats came up with the concept. Initially they made a skate attachment that fit onto a dragon boat. After testing that for a while they were able to come up with a new design that is very specific to ice. It’s much, much lighter. This thing would not go on the water.

The paddle itself – picture a broomstick with a horse hoof on the end. That horse hoof has a compressed spring and every time you press the horse hoof onto the ice it exposes seven picks. That’s how you propel the boat.

Where else has this been done before?

[China, Hungary] and Mongolia, that’s it. You need the ice, so it’s not happening in Ecuador. It’s just been seen in China, Budapest once and Mongolia. It’s very, very new.

We toyed with the concept and tried to figure out how we could bring this to Ottawa, and ultimately we said ‘Wouldn’t this be an interesting thing to be part of Winterlude?’ The deal involved Heritage, the NCC, us and the folks in China.

The tickets for teams are already sold out?

We built an online registration system and we sold out in eight minutes. We currently have 55 teams on the waiting list. We’re surprised. We have teams from all around the world.

Not one single person that will be in attendance at this event has ever tried it before. These are all hardcore paddlers from around the world that are intrigued by the concept and they want to come to Ottawa to try it.

Where will the races be held?