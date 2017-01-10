Rookie MP Gould takes over troubled electoral reform file

Gould, who was not available for an interview Tuesday, narrowly defeated incumbent Mike Wallace in the 2015 election, ending almost a decade of Conservative control of the Burlington riding.

Eleanor McMahon, the Ontario tourism minister and Burlington MPP who helped out with Gould’s campaign, praised the young politician as wise beyond her years.

“She’s a delightful young woman, incredibly component. She’ll hate me for saying this, but I often draw distinctions about her age, if only because I look on her level of competency, how self-possessed she is … and I think to be someone of her age and capability is impressive,” McMahon told the Star on Tuesday.

“She’s enormously thoughtful, thoughtful both from the perspective of being a kind-hearted person, but also thoughtful in the way she thinks through issues, in the way that she processes information and makes decisions. She’s not a precipitous decision maker, she thinks things through.”

Gould will need those talents if she’s to successfully navigate the electoral reform file, which has become a bit of the minefield for the Liberals.

In the election campaign, Trudeau clearly and unambiguously promised that 2015 would be the last election under first-past-the-post, which allows parties to form majority governments with less than 40 per cent of the popular vote.

For months after winning a majority with less than 40 per cent of the vote, however, the Liberals seemed to be stalling on the file. Monsef bore the brunt of opposition criticism, facing accusations of ragging the puck.

The issue boiled over in December, when Monsef accused a committee that included Liberal colleagues of failing to do their job, and was accused of outright lying in the House of Commons.

Gould will have to mend those fences and introduce legislation within three or four months of assuming her cabinet posting – the deadline Elections Canada has set for adopting a new electoral system in time for the 2019 election.

Gould’s predecessor, Monsef, repeatedly said the government will not move forward with electoral reform without widespread support from the public, but the government has yet to explain how they would gauge that support.

Monsef assumed new duties as the minister responsible for status of women in Tuesday’s shuffle.