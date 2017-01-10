Several Ottawa museums close for annual maintenance

Three of the capital region’s top museums are closed this week for maintenance, but officials say it won’t hinder the city’s Canada 150 tourism push.

Until Friday, the war and nature museums in Ottawa will be closed, as will the history museum in Gatineau.

At the Canadian Museum of Nature, cleaners mounted on jack-lifts are dusting dinosaur skeletons, according to marketing director John Swettenham.

“This week in particular, it’s the quietest it gets,” said Swettenham, who believes the museum has been closed the first full week of each year for the past two decades. “It inconveniences the least number of our customers overall.”

Swettenham said the museums have pondered alternating maintenance weeks, but determined it would short-change visitors on a busier week, while not leading to any cost savings. He also noted that schools wait until mid-month to start field trips.

That’s left staff with time to clean artifacts, including a whale skeleton whose oily bones require a special chemical rub.

Over at the Canadian Museum of History, specialists are delicately cleaning totem poles and dismantling temporary exhibitions while inspecting the IMAX theatre.

“We chose the week with the least impact and least disruption for visitors,” said spokeswoman Patricia Lynch.

Ottawa Tourism spokeswoman Jantine Van Kregten said that’s a sign of a vibrant museum sector.

“It is unfortunate that the museums have to close, but it’s good news because they are refreshing their options. It’s a necessary evil.”

Meanwhile, the Rideau Canal remains closed to skaters as the weather warms up later this week. Van Kregten suggests skaters opt for Lansdowne Park or the Rink of Dreams outside City Hall, or the Sir John A. Macdonald Winter Trail. She suggests indoor activities like escape rooms, axe-throwing and shopping can keep cold-weary tourists busy.