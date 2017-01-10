Several Ottawa museums close for annual maintenance
History, war, nature museums all reopen this weekend.
Three of the capital region’s top museums are closed this week for maintenance, but officials say it won’t hinder the city’s Canada 150 tourism push.
Until Friday, the war and nature museums in Ottawa will be closed, as will the history museum in Gatineau.
At the Canadian Museum of Nature, cleaners mounted on jack-lifts are dusting dinosaur skeletons, according to marketing director John Swettenham.
Over at the Canadian Museum of History, specialists are delicately cleaning totem poles and dismantling temporary exhibitions while inspecting the IMAX theatre.
“We chose the week with the least impact and least disruption for visitors,” said spokeswoman Patricia Lynch.
Ottawa Tourism spokeswoman Jantine Van Kregten said that’s a sign of a vibrant museum sector.
“It is unfortunate that the museums have to close, but it’s good news because they are refreshing their options. It’s a necessary evil.”
Meanwhile, the Rideau Canal remains closed to skaters as the weather warms up later this week. Van Kregten suggests skaters opt for Lansdowne Park or the Rink of Dreams outside City Hall, or the Sir John A. Macdonald Winter Trail. She suggests indoor activities like escape rooms, axe-throwing and shopping can keep cold-weary tourists busy.
Museums run shorter winter hours in general, with the aviation and space museum closed Tuesday, and the agriculture and food museum closed Mondays and Tuesdays. The science and technology museum has been closed since mould was found during 2014 maintenance.
