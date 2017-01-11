Table for 1,000 please?

Wellington Street isn't known for its food, sitting near pubs and fast-food joints. But on August 27, 1,000 foodies will take over the road in front of Parliament Hill, with a massive table celebrating Canadian cuisine.

Canada's Table is an open-air dinner the city is hosting as part of celebrating 150 years of confederation.

"It's really showcasing the great things that we do across the country," said restaurateur Stephen Beckta, one of the project organizers . “This is Canada's birthday celebration, so we really wanted to showcase Canada's bounty.”

Four-course meals will be prepared by 10 Ottawa chefs and another 10 from five different Canadian regions, whom the committee is still selecting.

The 1,000-foot table will be divided into five zones, so that each chef alternates between the four courses: leading one while three chefs help out.

"We want to have the [Parliament Hill] Sound and Light Show over dessert," Beckta said. "We really hope it's going to be a beautiful day, and we don't have to put the 1,000 feet of tent up that we've rented."

Tickets should be on sale in the coming months, with proceeds going to local and national food-security causes.

After looking at different sites, organizers chose "the most iconic place that you can have a dinner in Canada."

Last August, more than 600 Ottawans dressed in formal wear and brought their own food outside City Hall for the first Diner en Blanc event. Their $40 tickets covered buses, lighting and permits.

Canada's Table will instead be a served meal, with the ticket price yet to be announced.