Table for 1,000 please?

Wellington Street isn't known for its food, sitting near pubs and fast-food joints. But on August 27, 1,000 foodies will take over the road in front of Parliament Hill, with a massive table celebrating Canadian cuisine.
Canada's Table is an open-air dinner the city is hosting as part of celebrating 150 years of confederation.
Four-course meals will be prepared by 10 Ottawa chefs and another 10 from five different Canadian regions, whom the committee is still selecting.
Tickets should be on sale in the coming months, with proceeds going to local and national food-security causes.
Last August, more than 600 Ottawans dressed in formal wear and brought their own food outside City Hall for the first Diner en Blanc event. Their $40 tickets covered buses, lighting and permits.
Canada's Table will instead be a served meal, with the ticket price yet to be announced.
The event comes alongside a four-day culinary spree that will include celebrity chefs showing how to cook "low-cost, healthy family meals using fresh local products."
