Ottawa Police release video of shooting subjects
Police hope someone will recognize two men who were near fatal shooting.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ottawa police have released a video in their attempt to identify two men in the investigation of a fatal May 24,
Nicholas Kim, 30 was shot dead while Katrina Galloway, 27, was almost killed on Farriers Lane in the city’s south end. Residents had mistaken the sound of gunshots for Victoria Day fireworks.
Earlier this month, suspect Jonathan Ranger was arrested in Thunder Bay as part of a separate investigation.
Now, police are trying to identify two men seen in a back-alley video. The black-and-white footage seems to show two men running towards a parked vehicle and driving away.
Police are asking anyone with to phone them at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Most Popular
-
Dartmouth Costco workers cover cost, shipping of thank-you collage to Desmond family
-
Police lay charges after Halifax home broken into twice in same night, suspect tried to jump out window to escape
-
-