Ottawa Police release video of shooting subjects

Ottawa police have released a video in their attempt to identify two men in the investigation of a fatal May 24, 2016 shooting near South Keys.

Nicholas Kim, 30 was shot dead while Katrina Galloway, 27, was almost killed on Farriers Lane in the city’s south end. Residents had mistaken the sound of gunshots for Victoria Day fireworks.

Earlier this month, suspect Jonathan Ranger was arrested in Thunder Bay as part of a separate investigation.

Now, police are trying to identify two men seen in a back-alley video. The black-and-white footage seems to show two men running towards a parked vehicle and driving away.